Help 90 year old man recover his 1932 Ford Roadster stolen from a locked storage in Benton County

This blue, vintage 1932 Ford Roadster with an accumulation of nearly 70 years’ worth of awards and trophies and numerous accolades is missing after being stolen from a locked storage unit in Benton County.

Paul Brandon, seen standing next to his prized and restored roadster, has owned the car for decades and desperately hopes you can help him get it back.

"He's 90 years of age. He's had this car since the 50s. This was his baby. It's just not an ordinary 1932 Ford Roadster. This vehicle could be worth up to $200,000. This is not some vehicle that you could just miss on the street. The people in the eastern part of our state, they know where that vehicle is and somebody knows exactly who took that vehicle and that's the information we need. Remember, it's anonymous, so you give us a tip that leads to the vehicle and they arrest and charge the person, you're going to get $11,000,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Brandon’s family discovered the roadster was gone on November 2nd.

They're offering a $10,000 cash reward to go with the $1,000 that Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will give the tipster who helps locate the car.

The license plate it had before it was stolen is CV99488.

If you know who has it, where it's being hidden, anything at all that can help get this 90 year old man his pride and joy back, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).