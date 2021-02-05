Heather Gray: Search on for fugitive with 7 warrants who cutoff GPS-tracking bracelet

article

Photo from 2009

The search is on for a fugitive who cut off her GPS tracker and disappeared.

Bellevue Police say 36-year-old Heather Gray is a prolific repeat offender with seven felony warrants for her arrest right now for multiple counts of identity theft, residential burglary, car theft and drug possession.

Gray was offered a rehabilitation program by the court, but cut off her ankle monitor earlier this week and took off.

"What she does, she goes out and steals people's financial information and then uses that to perpetuate identify theft. If anybody has been affected by that crime, they know how costly that is, how that impacts their life. We know that she is likely to do this again and we want her off the streets. She belongs in jail to answer to all of these multiple charges," said Meeghan Black with Bellevue Police.

Police say she’s likely using an alias or stolen ID, so they want you to focus on her photo.

She's petite: 5'3", 110 pounds and has green eyes. She could have brown or blondish hair.

If you spot her, please call 911 immediately and then also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to her arrest.