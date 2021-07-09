Georgio Stevens: Suspect wanted in dent repair scam involving multiple elderly victims

Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of Georgio Christopher Stevens after prosecutors charged him with 13 felony counts.

Prosecutors say on several occasions, Stevens scammed elderly men and women after damaging their vehicles. He would damage the bumper of a car and offer to repair it for a small fee. Then after collecting the owner's debit card information, Stevens would steal their money.

Many of these cases are from January to March of 2021, but prosecutors say it is likely there are more victims who have not filed reports. There are at least 13 victims from Bellevue, Renton and Tukwila.

"Even if there are people who were victimized earlier than that and haven’t come forward, we’re able to charge those crimes within the statute of limitations so even if it happened last year and we don’t know about it, folks can still come forward have it resolved," said Casey McNerthney of the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

One of his scam victims is a local 91-year-old woman who lost thousands of dollars from their interaction.

Stevens is on the run. If you spot Stevens, call 911. If you have information that will help Renton Police find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P-3 tips app on your mobile device. You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

