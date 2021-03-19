Gary Angell: Wanted identity theft suspect accused of cashing stolen checks at banks

article

Gary Angell is wanted for two counts of identity theft and by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

Spokane County detectives say Angell is suspected of cashing stolen checks at banks in 2018 and 2020.

He's 26 years old, 5’10" and weighs 205 pounds.

If you know where he's hiding, download the P3 Tips app for free on your smart phone and submit the information to Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.