Elia Fatuesi: 'Armed and dangerous' assault suspect wanted for involvement in shooting

Auburn Police are asking for your help to locate 19–year-old Elia Fatuesi.

Detectives say he has a felony arrest warrant for two counts of Assault 1st Degree, stemming from his involvement in a shooting in March.

Detectives also want to speak with Fatuesi in connection with a homicide on June 18th at Brannan Park. Witnesses say the suspect, who has been arrested and charged with Murder 2nd Degree in that case, David Villalobos-Denning, handed the gun used in the shooting to Fatuesi immediately after the murder. The victim was trying to break up a fight between one of his daughters and another female when he was shot.

Fatuesi is 5’10”, weighs 250 pounds and police say he should be considered 'armed and dangerous.'

Please call 911 if you spot him.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000, send the information on his whereabouts to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).