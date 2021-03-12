Edward Harris: Help find wanted sex offender known to ride a bike around Tacoma Mall

article

A convicted sex offender who likes to ride his bike is wanted in Pierce County.

Edward Harris was convicted of Assault in the 3rd Degree with Sexual Motivation in 2011 and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in 2016.

He's wanted for failing to register again and is wanted by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Corrections.

DOC officers say he's known to ride a bicycle around the Tacoma Mall area, so be alert if you're going shopping there this weekend.

"We want to catch this guy really bad. Edward has been absconded from his duty to register as a sex offender. He has a lot of domestic violence history and we want to make sure that we know where he is and that he's abiding by the rules of his release," said Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss.

Edward Harris is 54 years old, 5’8",180 pounds and has a scar under his left eye.

If you see him biking around the mall, call 911, then contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County anonymously to get the cash reward for helping get him caught.

You can use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).