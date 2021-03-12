Dwight Newell: Nationwide warrant issued for convicted felon accused of sexually assaulting young girl

article

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"I took it too far. I'm sorry. I was just testing her." Auburn Police say that's what convicted felon, Dwight Newell, said to the mother of a 12-year-old girl when she confronted him about allegedly molesting her daughter.

King County prosecutors have charged Newell with Child Molestation in the 2nd degree and issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to court documents, Newell was a guest in the home last month. Police say after the victim's parents fell asleep, he went into the girl's bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

He has five previous felony convictions including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Assault 3rd Degree and Attempt to Elude Police.

Now, the King County Criminal Warrants Unit is asking for your help to find him. "He is wanted, as we often see in these cases, in all 50 states. I think that's an indicator of how much our courts and our sheriff's office want to protect our children. We'll go to any corner of the U.S. to try and find this fella and bring him back to King County to hold him accountable for these charges," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Advertisement

You don't have to look that far though, as detectives believe he is somewhere in SeaTac or south King County.

Dwight Newell is 36 years old, 5'10" and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he's hiding, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can use the P3 Tips app, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).