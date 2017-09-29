CAPTURED: Convicted child molester arrested in Marysville; detectives seek info on his whereabouts since 2017

article

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force in partnership with the U.S. Marshals arrested 36-year-old Devin Durand on Thursday, May 20th.

The convicted child molester had been wanted since August of 2017 for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Durand was located and arrested in Marysville and booked on his Snohomish County warrants and as a fugitive from justice for an outstanding warrant out of West Palm Beach, Florida.

If you have any information about where he has been staying since 2017, please contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

-----ORIGINAL STORY-----

FUGITIVE WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY September 29, 2021 --

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force is on the hunt for a convicted child predator.



Devin Durand is failing to register as a sex offender after being busted for child molestation.



He also has a felony drug warrant for his arrest.



He's 33 years old, 6’1" and weighs 170 pounds.



The task force thinks he could be hiding in the south Snohomish County area.



If you know how to get him back on the map, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



