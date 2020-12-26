One found, but couple pleading for safe return of second service dog stolen days before Christmas

article

A local Washington couple is pleading for the public's help in the safe return of their two service dogs, stolen along with their vehicle just days before Christmas.

The owners, Nayla and Dakotah Burkes, told Q13 News that their vehicle was parked outside the Midnight Window Tint where Dakotah works, when they saw a man jump into their 2008 Ford Escape and speed out of the parking lot with their two dogs inside.

Bella, a 1-year-old blue and white female pit bull, and Red, a 3-year-old white and brown male pit bull, are still missing.

The Burkes told Q13 News they saw their SUV again on Dec. 23 near 143rd and Dayton Ave. N where they saw a man and woman get out of the car and walk the two dogs. They called Seattle Police and were told not to approach the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene and police conducted a short pursuit but lost the vehicle and the pursuit was called off.

Advertisement

"These are my service animals. They are trained to help me with my seizures. People are going to get scared of them maybe because they are pit bulls, but if you see them on the street, they are so friendly, just call them," said Nayla.

The owners are offering a $1,000 reward for their safe return. The King County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers or the sheriff's office.