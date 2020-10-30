Roderick Muchikekwanape: Convicted killer escapes Canadian prison, may be hiding out in Washington state

article

A convicted killer escaped a Canadian prison and could be hiding out in Washington state.

Canadian authorities say Roderick Muchikekwanape is serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting and murdering a woman in 1998.

Bellingham Police say a surveillance photo from Friday morning, October 30th, shows a man matching his description at a gas station in Sumas, just south of the US-Canada border.

Authorities say he escaped from a prison in Mission, British Columbia the night before and believe he may have crossed the border into the U.S. by Friday morning.

"We are have been in contact with the FBI, we have been in contact with the U.S. Marshals. I'm just encouraging anyone that thinks they may have information related to this case, regarding Roderick Muchikekwanape, is to to report it," said Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Nathan Berze.

If you spot him, stay away and call 911.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).