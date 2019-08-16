Convicted felon, Zachary Kier, pleads guilty to all 4 charges against him in hurtful hit and run case

article

Zachary Kier pleaded guilty in Snohomish County court on Thursday to all four charges against him:

Vehicular Assault - 2 counts

Hit and Run Injury

Attemp to Elude

Kier is being held in the Snohomish County Jail on $500,000 bail.

He's set to be senenced on December 9th.

CAPTURE UPDATE November 18, 2019 --

After three and a half months on the run, a convicted felon accused of injuring three people in a violent vehicular assault in Marysville is in custody.



Zachary Kier was arrested on Sunday in Sammamish by deputies with the King County TAC 30 Unit (SWAT).



Sammamish Police detectives in conjunction with Precinct 2 detectives busted Kier and his girlfriend, Leslie Hildreth, in a property crime sting.



"Detectives arranged to purchase a kitchen blender she was selling online for $250. The two of them are suspects in multiple burglaries and package thefts," said Sgt. Ryan Abbott.



Deputies say Hildreth drove up to the meeting location at a 7-Eleven on Lake Sammamish Parkway in a Gray Toyota Highlander stolen from Snohomish County. Kier was a riding in the back seat.





Detectives had requested the SWAT team's assistance in the arrest since Kier is a convicted felon who was wanted by Marysville Police for Attempt to Elude law enforcement, Hit and Run Injury, Vehicular Assault and a Department of Corrections warrant.



Kier was transferred to the Snohomish County jail where he is being held without bail on his DOC warrant. Bail on the charges related to the Vehicular Assault has been set at $250,000. He pleaded not guilty in Snohomish County court where he yawned repeatedly. His trial date is set for Jan. 10, 2020.

Hildreth was taken to the hospital after complaining of a medical condition. Officers say she will be booked into jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle once she is medically cleared by doctors.

----ORIGINAL CASE ----

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Marysville Police are asking for the public's help to find 27-year-old Zachary Kier and think he could be in the King County area.



He is wanted for Felony Vehicular Assault, Hit and Run, Eluding Police and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to







Deliver (Heroin and Meth). Kier is accused of fleeing from police in his sister's Jeep Cherokee in the early morning hours of August 3rd, hitting a Chrysler 300 head on at 60 mph at 11400 block of Quil Ceda Blvd., injuring a couple in their early 70s and putting his own backseat passenger on life support.



Marysville PD Officer Joe Belleme with the Collision Investigations Unit says Kier ran off into the woods after the crash, leaving his girlfriend and friend behind in the car. 35-year-old Dana Krum is now on life-support.





"He's got a sweet mom. I've spent some time with at the hospital, I've been on the phone with her a bunch just trying to see how he's doing. She loves her son. She's helped raise her son's child. She's been really involved in his life and this is just tearing her apart," said Officer Belleme.



Kier's girlfriend was treated at the hospital and left on her own.



Kier's own passenger is now on life support





The female passenger in the Chrysler 300 spent her 72nd birthday at Harborview Medical Center. Police say she had an elbow replacement, a broken right ankle, broken bones in her left foot and a broken shoulder. Her husband suffered some injuries, including a broken foot, but not as severe.







"They had just spent the night at the casino having a great time, spending time together," said Officer Belleme.



The two were heading home to Camano Island and had just exited a large roundabout to the north of the Seattle Premium Outlets when their Chrysler was hit head-on.



"It was a violent collision. It pushed that victim's vehicle back about 15 - 20 feet and it almost kicked it 90 degrees sideways," said Officer Belleme.



Police think Kier fled the scene because he is on supervision for Possession of a Controlled Substance and is not allowed to leave King County without permission from his supervising DOC officer. His criminal history includes convictions for Theft, Identity Theft, Forgery, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Vehicle Theft and numerous misdemeanors.



"You can't just drive your vehicle and crash into 71-year-old victims, leaving your passengers behind and exit. I mean, there's some real responsibility here he needs to take. Some people were seriously hurt and he needs to turn himself in and come forward," said Officer Belleme.



Zachary Kier is 5'11", 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.



He has ties to Cle Elum and convictions in Kittitas County for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Vehicle Theft -- after crashing a stolen truck into the Jersey barrier on westbound I-90 in January of 2018 -- while high on meth.



Kier has also been convicted for identity theft in King County, when he was living in Sammamish, after using a stolen credit card for more than a $1,000 in charges at Home Depot and Best Buy.



Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. It is anonymous. If you know where Marysville Police can find him, call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit the information at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.