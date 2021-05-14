Charles Cawley: Fugitive charged with assaulting brother, breaking mother's protection order against him

article

A man whose own mother has a protection order in place against him is wanted in Yakima County.

Charles Cawley is charged with domestic violence assault and violating a court order.

His brother and mother are the alleged victims.

Court documents show Cawley came to his mom's house last New Year's Eve. His brother confronted him about being there illegally and Cawley attacked him, first with a stick, then with what deputies say looked like a gun that he hit his brother in the face with.

The court documents say his mom went to call 911 and Cawley tried stopping her by kicking a chair into her that knocked her down.

He's 45 years old, 5’6 and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips app to submit the information to Yakima County Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.