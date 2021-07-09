Carlos Camarena: Search on for jail escapee in Grant County

Police are on the hunt for Carlos Camarena, 25, who escaped Grant County Jail on July 4.

Camerana was serving his 240-day sentence for burglary and theft while working as a jail trustee in the kitchen. He was taking the trash out when he escaped.

He is now wanted for first-degree escape and police believe he is still in Grant County area.

Camerana was scheduled for release in January 2022, according to deputies.

"He had a lot more freedom to do other things around the jail than to be locked up behind bars but whatever it was that caused him to do that, we want him back so we're asking anyone if they know where he's at to let us know so we can go pick him up," said Kyle Foreman, spokesperson for the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Camerana is 5'10" and 160 pounds. If you have any information that could be used to help find this man, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

