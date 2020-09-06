CAPTURED: WMW fugitive Christopher Franze arrested in Federal Way

Bail Enforcement agents with Pacific Northwest Bail Bonds working with Independent Recovery Agent Marcus Penn based in California located Christopher Franze on Saturday in Federal Way. Penn spent a significant amount of time conducting surveillance which led to Franze’s arrest.

The team of bail enforcement agents contacted Federal Way Police who took him into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bail Enforcement agents with Pacific Northwest Bail Bonds working with Independent Recovery Agent Marcus Penn based in California located Christopher Franze on Saturday in Federal Way.

Franze was cleared medically and then booked last night into the King County jail where he is being held on $100,000 bail.

I featured the 25-year-old on Washington’s Most Wanted on May 22nd. Franze had warrants for his arrest after King County prosecutors charged him with Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle, Hit and Run and Residential Burglary.