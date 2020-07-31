CAPTURED: WMW fugitive Brandon Egeler just arrested in Kitsap County

Kitsap County Sheriff's Patrol Deputies and Special Investigation Unit Detectives, U.S. Postal Inspectors and members of the West Sound Narcotics Enforcement Team just arrested Brandon Egeler in Bremerton. He was located in the 3600 block of McCall Blvd. Egeler was taken into custody without incident.

Inspectors and detectives said they are extremely grateful for all of the tips submitted to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by Washington's Most Wanted viewers. They were in the process of starting to work on those tips when they developed a separate investigative lead involving some stolen property that ultimately led to his capture.

The 35-year-old convicted felon was wanted in connection with several post office burglaries in Mason, Kitsap and Pierce counties.

Egeler's criminal history includes multiple felony convictions for assault, theft, burglary, illegal drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.