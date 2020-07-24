CAPTURED: Two suspects arrested in Kent bus stop shooting

article

CAPTURED: Kent Police have arrested two suspects accused in the shooting that injured multiple people at a bus stop on July 13th.

20-year-old Terrance Felix Lombard and 25-year-old Jaylyn Lamar Garcia-Davis are both being held in the King County jail on $750,000 bail. Both are convicted felons.

According to the court documents, Lombard was identified by Q13 FOX\Washington’s Most Wanted viewers through tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. According to the documents, there was a verbal altercation between two groups. Lombard is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting two victims including a 15-year-old boy with the first volley of shots. Detectives say Garcia-Davis fired a second volley towards the group hitting the same 15 year old boy and as well as two others.

Lombard was arraigned in court yesterday on two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Detectives say he is the suspect seen on the video running from the scene that we aired exclusively on the news and WMW.

He is WMW Capture #1168.

Advertisement

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kent Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the male suspect wearing a camouflage hoodie accused of shooting six people at a bus stop at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 13th.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 49 years old. The youngest victim is still in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center.

Surveillance video showed the suspect running from the scene, through the parking lot of the La Plaza Midway Shopping Center at 23313 Pacific Highway South, near Kent Des Moines Rd.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between two groups.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify this suspect seen walking away after the shooting. You will remain anonymous. Submit tips and photos through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or go to www.P3Tips.com.

If you wish to send information to the case detective, email RGilcrist@kentwa.gov.