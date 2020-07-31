Brandon Egeler: Accused of breaking into Mason County post offices to steal packages

Watch a pair of bold post office burglars who kicked-off their Fourth of July with an early morning break-in at the Grapeview branch in Mason County.

The suspects used a prybar to bust into the back of the post office and steal packages and other items.

U.S. Postal Inspectors say the suspect with the prybar has been caught, but they need your help find his cohort in the seahawks hoodie who has been identified as Brandon Egeler.

Inspectors say the convicted felon is wanted in connection to several post office burglaries in Mason, Kitsap and Pierce counties.

They think he could be hiding in Pierce or Snohomish counties right now.

"He's part of a crew of about four or five people that we've been looking into," said U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand. "Four of them have already been arrested. And this is one of our last suspects. That's outstanding. So we're asking for the public's assistance if they know where Brandon is. They know how we can get ahold of him to let us know."

Inspectors think Egeler could also be connected to a serial post office burglary suspect featured on Washington's Most Wanted in June who has not been identified. He drove a red Dodge Neon and is believed to have stolen more than 100 packages from several post offices in Kitsap County.

Brandon Egeler has a massive rap sheet with more than 50 convictions that include assaults, thefts, burglaries, drugs, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"He's a suspect we are taking caution with, just from his criminal history, he is known at times to have eluded from law enforcement, so we do consider him somebody that could run. since we've made our arrest in this case, we have had no other burglaries break-ins or vandalism at these post offices in this area," said Wiegand. "So we're fairly confident that this was the crew, and we're making the final steps to wrap up the entire crew all together."

Keep your eye out for him in Pierce County or Snohomish County. If you spot him, call 9-1-1.



If you know where he's hiding, or know the identity of the other post office burglary suspect in the red dodge neon, use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone to submit the information to crime stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-tips. It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars if your tip helps lead to his arrest.