'Bow-Chicka-Bow-Wow' Burglars: Suspects seen having sex in victim's driveway before breaking into home

article

I don't know what’s worse in this case? The fact the suspects were having sex in the victim's driveway, or that they broke into her house afterwards and burglarized it? Either would leave any homeowner disgusted and feeling violated, so let's help King County Sheriff’s deputies catch the suspects I've dubbed as ‘The Bow-Chicka-Bow-Wow Burglars.’

Take a look at the couple detectives are asking for your help to identify. The woman is wearing a pink watch cap. They were driving a black Crew Cab Nissan pickup truck, either Titan or Frontier, with a flat black primered hood, a missing front grill and no license plate.

They spent about 30 minutes having sex in the truck parked in the driveway of a home in unincorporated Kent in southeast King County on February 7th. Then, they broke out a bathroom window. "A woman, the homeowner is alerted by her security cameras and as she comes home, she passes a distinct black pickup truck exiting her neighborhood. Little did she know that the two suspects inside burglarized her home. Gone are some jewelry and other personal possessions," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Detectives say the suspects also stole the victim's debit cards and also some personal information, so now she is at risk of identity theft.

"We very much want to know who these folks are. We know burglaries are rarely isolated. If they'll burglarize one house, they will certainly do another," said Sgt. Meyer.

Advertisement

If you can identify either of them, or tell deputies where to find that vehicle, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit a tip through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).