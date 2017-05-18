Billy Williams: Detectives say wanted murder suspect believed to be telling bogus story about deadly shooting

article

Ever since Billy D Williams went on the run after King County Sheriff’s detectives say he gunned-down James Little outside the Taradise bar in White Center in 2017, I’ve been working with detectives and the U.S. Marshals to try to get information to help find Williams -- and now, more than three years later – the sheriff’s office has new information that could help finally bring Williams to justice.

First, detectives say the photo above, in the middle, is new and taken recently.

Williams weighed 140 pounds in 2017, but detectives think he’s put on weight and likely changed his appearance. It looks like he has facial hair in the photo and possibly longer hair in dreads.

The second new piece of information is that detectives say Billy’s been telling a bogus story about the deadly shooting. “Detectives have received some information that Billy D. Williams is telling a tale that what happened in May of 2017 was somehow self-defense or otherwise justified. The video we strongly believe speaks for itself and shows otherwise, that is simply not the case,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Detectives think Williams has been getting help to hide this whole time by friends and family who, up until now, may have been buying his bogus story. “We would ask those friends and family to watch that video and let it speak for itself. We believe it will show them what we know and that is that Billy D Williams shot and killed a man on a public sidewalk in May of 2017. I'd like to speak directly to Mr. Williams today, just ask that if you have a story to tell, or circumstances to share, where we do that is not on the run, but it's in a courtroom,” said Sgt. Meyer.

Advertisement

Williams is 33 years old, 5’8” and has distinctive scarring on his chest you can see below.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you tip helps lead to his arrest.



FUGITIVE UPDATE January 24, 2020 --

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to find a murder suspect.



Billy Dawayne Williams is accused of killing James Little in May of 2017, outside the Taradise Cafe bar in White Center.



And now, for the first time, detectives are releasing surveillance video from that night that they say shows Williams' movements over several hours leading-up to the murder.



Detectives say they used the video to track Williams' movements as he left the Taradise Cafe bar, went to Roxbury Lanes and Casino for a while, before leaving and returning to the bar.



Investigators say the shooting happened after two women got into a fight inside the bar that spilled outside. As James Little approached, detectives say Williams shot him and fled from the scene.



A nationwide felony warrant was issued for Williams' arrest for 1st Degree Murder in May of 2017.



Billy Williams is 32 years old, 5'8" and weighs 140 pounds.



Detectives say he may have altered his appearance, but has distinctive scarring and tattoos that you can see on his chest.



If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you tip helps lead to his arrest.



FUGITIVE WANTED IN KING COUNTY May 18, 2017 --

The U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public's help to find 31-year-old Billy D. Williams.



He is accused shooting and killing Seattle resident James Little in White Center on May 7, 2017.



King County Sheriff's Sgt. Cindi West said Little was attending a birthday party at a bar in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue SW in White Center on May 7 when a group of women got into a fight, which spilled outside. The women eventually separated and Little approached a group of people across the street when Williams, who was in the group, pulled a gun and shot Little in the head, killing him, West said.



Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting but said Williams has ties to Albany, Ore., and Seattle.



"Normally, when someone is on the run, it doesn't stop with the crime they just committed. Normally, they don't have a job, they may not have employment so they have to provide for themselves so they're committing other crimes while they're on the run, so getting these guys off the street, it's imperative that we continue to keep the community safe," said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green. "He has to go to court. He has to face justice and that's why he is on our top ten list."



Billy D. Williams is 31 years old, 5'8", with a medium build.



If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, the sheriff's office asks that you call 911 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.