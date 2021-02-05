Antonio Manzo: Wanted domestic violence offender shows up at victim's motel room, breaks 'no contact' order

article

Antonio Manzo is wanted for violating a domestic violence court order when officers say he showed up at the motel his victim was staying at in Toppenish last July.

He was arrested, but is on the run now after skipping court.

Manzo has convictions for assault, intimidating a witness and two DUIs

He is 36 years old, 5’4", weighs 190 pounds and has a ton of tattoos on his arms, legs and chest.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Yakima County Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.