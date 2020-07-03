Amancio Tolbert: Wanted felon accused of burglary, assaulting ex-girlfriend who jumped off balcony to escape

article

King County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help locate Amancio Tolbert, a wanted domestic violence burglary suspect accused of invading his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Kent in May, four days after the two broke up.

“He forced the door open by kicking it, once inside he spit at the victim, hit her in the face, slapped her in the face and pushed her up against the wall. The victim feared for her life. She ran and jumped off the second-story balcony in order to get away from Tolbert and then she was able to call 911. Unfortunately, when Kent Police arrived, they were unable to locate him and still to this date he has not been located. Tolbert has multiple felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor convictions over the years. In a span of a year, he had over eight warrants issued for his arrest he never showed up to court for,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Tolbert's arrest warrant is for 1st Degree Burglary – Domestic Violence. He also has a pending domestic violence charge for a separate case in Lakewood, involving a different victim in March.

His slew of convictions includes several assaults, harassment, resisting arrest and theft.

He's 24 years old, 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds.

Detectives say he's known to be in the Tacoma/Pierce County area.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.