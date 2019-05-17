Prosecutor dismisses DV charge against Joshua Kroeger citing evidentiary issue and uncooperative victim

King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg filed a dismissal motion on Dec. 2, 2022 to drop a charge of Assault in the Second Degree - Domestic Violence filed against Joshua Kroeger on March 19, 2019.

In court documents, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Bell wrote, "Defense counsel provided a recent recorded statement by the victim stating that she does not support prosecution and would like this case dismissed. Based on the evidentiary concerns arising from the lack of victim cooperation and testimony at trial, and due to the wishes of the victim, this case should be dismissed."

Judge Ketu Shah signed the order of dismissal.

ORIGINAL STORY:

King County Sheriff's detectives are searching the streets of SeaTac for this domestic violence drifter.



Maybe Joshua Kroeger's arm tats, including a devilish-joker-type character wearing a crown will help you spot him.



He's wanted for domestic violence assault and known to be homeless or motel-hopping along International Blvd.



He’s 37 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.



If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.