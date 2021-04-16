Marcelo Sandoval-Escobar: Suspect accused of ramming stolen truck into two cars at auto shop in Sea

article

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to find 44-year-old Marcelo Sandoval-Escobar who is believed to be somewhere in Kent or south King County.

Deputies say he used a yellow Ford F150 stolen in Snohomish County to ram two cars into ‘Wings Auto’ in SeaTac on April 11th after the owner refused to open the door because they were closed.

"Detectives have now forwarded charges to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, recommending he be charged with Felony Vandalism for the nearly $27,000 worth of damage and also being in possession of a stolen vehicle, that yellow pickup he used in that crime," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

The stolen truck was later found at a motel in SeaTac but Sandoval-Escobar has not been located.

A check of his criminal history shows convictions going back to 2001 for a bunch driving offenses, including hit and run and has recent pending cases before the court for vehicle theft, 3rd Degree Theft, criminal trespass and violation of a protection order -- all in 2020.

If you can tell detectives where to find Marcelo Sandoval-Escobar, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.

Detectives say he was identified thanks to Washington’s Most Wanted viewer tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

WANTED IN SEATAC April 16, 2021 --

It’s a bizarre and brazen hit and run case in SeaTac that King County Sheriff's detectives are trying to solve.

They are hoping you can identify the driver of a yellow Ford F150.

Watch the surveillance video below that shows him ramming two cars and pushing them into the Wings Auto repair shop at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 144th St. in SeaTac.

It happened while the business was closed last Sunday afternoon, April 11th.

The driver used the steel bars on the front of his truck to push a white Ford Mustang halfway through a garage door and bash a black BMW into the building.

The shop owner says he was inside with a friend who could have been hurt. He says the suspect had first come to the front door to confront him. "I called out, I was like, 'Who's this?' He said, 'This is Marcello.' I was like, 'Who?' And, I was puzzled. I was like, 'Who's Marcello? I was like, 'We're not open right now. What can I do? How can I help you? He's like, 'Open up the door. Let me talk to you,’" said Wings Auto owner, Raj Singh.

He says the whole thing is strange. His shop was burglarized and tools were stolen on Easter Sunday and the suspect was telling him that he's the guy who did it.

The owner did the right thing and called 911. He did not open the door. Before officers arrived, the suspect smashed the cars into his shop, doing more than $20,000 worth of damage.

"You know, we see so many of our criminals, they commit their crimes under the cover of darkness, you know, they cover their faces, they conceal their identity. They do these things at night, but not this fella. Boy, he does it in a bright yellow F150, in broad daylight, off a busy street. To me that's a challenge. He's challenging us to find him and hold him accountable for this, so you know what, let's accept that challenge. I'm going to ask Washington's Most Wanted viewers, those that support Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, you know who this fella is. That truck is too unique for someone not to have seen it, or know who the owner is," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Detectives say the suspect is hispanic, 35 to 40 years old... With a heavy build.

He wore a dark ballcap and a dark nike t-shirt with the name in white and a red swoosh below it.

Again, the auto shop owner says the suspect said his name was ‘Marcello’ and says he has no clue why the man would target and damage his business like that, so let's help give him some peace of mind by getting this guy identified, so detectives can figure out just what his deal is.

