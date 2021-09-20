'The Divide with Brandi Kruse' returns in new timeslot

article

"The Divide with Brandi Kruse" will return Sunday, September 26 in a new timeslot.

After a short summer break, the 30-minute program will move to Sunday nights at 11pm – following FOX 13 News at 10pm and Seattle Sports Live at 10:30pm.

Launched in August 2019, "The Divide" is hosted by FOX 13 political reporter Brandi Kruse. The show aims to find common ground on controversial issues.

"I am excited to bring ‘The Divide’ to our Sunday night lineup," Brandi said of the return. "Now more than ever, the mission of the show is critical. At such a divisive time in our state and our country, we have a duty to cut through partisan talking points and hold elected leaders accountable when they play politics with lives and livelihoods."

Fans of "The Divide" can also subscribe to the weekly podcast – which takes an even deeper dive into issues at the center of debate in Seattle and beyond.