Expand / Collapse search

The Divide: The Press & President Biden

By
Published 
The Divide
Q13 FOX

The Divide How the press covers Joe Biden matters

This week on The Divide, Brandi Kruse discusses press coverage of the Biden Administration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week on "The Divide": The press has a new president to cover - Tom Jones, senior media writer for Poynter, warns that America's media can't get too complacent in the post-Trump era. 

Also: Mychal Dynes, co-owner of Little Conejo in Vancouver, WA, explains why he felt compelled to testify on behalf of a bill that would speed up the state's reopening. 

Commentary: Republicans need to ditch the purity test if they want their Party to survive.