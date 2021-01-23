The Divide: The Press & President Biden

This week on "The Divide": The press has a new president to cover - Tom Jones, senior media writer for Poynter, warns that America's media can't get too complacent in the post-Trump era.

Also: Mychal Dynes, co-owner of Little Conejo in Vancouver, WA, explains why he felt compelled to testify on behalf of a bill that would speed up the state's reopening.

Commentary: Republicans need to ditch the purity test if they want their Party to survive.