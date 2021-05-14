The Divide: Instagram for kids?

This week on "The Divide": We answer viewer questions about kids and vaccines.

Plus: Attorney General Bob Ferguson on why he's trying to block plans to create an Instagram for kids.

Also: We press Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on her missing text messages.

Commentary: Party purity can be perilous.

