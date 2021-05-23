The Divide: Inslee strikes blow to compromise
OLYMPIA, Wash. - This week on "The Divide": Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig (D-Spokane) on Governor Inslee's selective vetoes.
Plus: Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) on passage of a COVID hate crimes bill and debate over a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Also: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan explains conflicting directives around indoor mask usage.
Commentary: Chicago's mayor and the politics of exclusion.
