The Divide: Inslee strikes blow to compromise

This week on "The Divide": Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig (D-Spokane) on Governor Inslee's selective vetoes.

Plus: Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) on passage of a COVID hate crimes bill and debate over a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Also: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan explains conflicting directives around indoor mask usage.

Commentary: Chicago's mayor and the politics of exclusion.

