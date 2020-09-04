Expand / Collapse search

The Divide: Governor Inslee endorses opponent of Democratic senator

The race for state senate in the 5th Legislative District just got a little more interesting as Governor Jay Inslee endorses the opponent of the incumbent Democrat.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - This week on "The Divide": The race for state senate in the 5th Legislative District just got a little more interesting as Governor Jay Inslee endorses the opponent of the incumbent Democrat. We speak with Senator Mark Mullet and his opponent, Ingrid Anderson.

Also: Washington state GOP Chair Caleb Heimlich and Democratic Chair Tina Podlodowski discuss the race for Washington's 8th Congressional District. 

Plus: Some viewers think Nancy Pelosi's hair salon visit was no big deal. Brandi responds. 

Commentary: Seattle passed a tax on high-paying jobs – now it will watch those jobs go to Bellevue. 