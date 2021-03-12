The Divide: Dems debate capital gains tax
OLYMPIA, Wash. - This week on "The Divide": It's not just Republicans and Democrats who disagree about the latest push to tax capital gains. Democratic Senators Mark Mullet and Joe Nguyen join us.
Also: Former Supersonic turned Seattle mayoral candidate James Donaldson.
Plus: Don't let your dislike for Governor Inslee's mandates stop you from celebrating the latest progress.
