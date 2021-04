This week on "The Divide": Judgment of jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial misses the most likely reason for their quick verdict.

Also: The two top Republican lawmakers in Olympia discuss efforts to curb Governor Jay Inslee's emergency powers.

Plus: Seattle City Attorney candidate Steve Fortney.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram