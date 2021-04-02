Expand / Collapse search

The Divide: Can Seattle's core make a comeback?

By
Published 
The Divide
Q13 FOX

Can downtown Seattle make a comeback

Downtown Seattle Association President/CEO Jon Scholes joins Brandi Kruse to discuss downtown Seattle making a comeback

SEATTLE - This week on "The Divide:" Can downtown Seattle stage a comeback? Downtown Seattle Association President/CEO Jon Scholes joins us. 

Plus: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on what his city is doing to lure tech talent. 

Also: Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant blames the right-wing for her recall. 

 

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live 

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

 