The Divide: Who can save Seattle?
SEATTLE - This week on "The Divide": Bruce Harrell launches his bid for Seattle mayor, saying the city needs a "rebirth."
Also: Do Democrats still believe there is a crisis on the border? Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan weighs in.
Plus: An in-depth analysis of how Washington Governor Jay Inslee handled nursing homes during the pandemic.
