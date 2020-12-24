So long, Seattle – officers leave to escape polarizing politics

At the height of Seattle's defunding debate, the wives of three SPD officers spoke to Q13 News about the challenges posed by the city’s political climate. One of the women, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she was urging her husband – a pastor turned police officer – to leave the agency.

Fast forward five months and her husband is now a police officer in Spokane, joining three other former SPD officers who also made lateral moves to that city and were sworn in this month.

Ready to speak publicly about the reasons that drove his departure, Kristen and Joshua Zuray spoke to Brandi Kruse this week on "The Divide."