Loren Culp says he will not concede in race for governor

The Divide interview with Loren Culp
OLYMPIA, Wash. - In an interview Sunday on "The Divide," Republican Loren Culp said he has no plans to concede in the race for governor, despite trailing by around 600,000 votes. He also doubled down on claims of “irregularities” in the voting, but declined to provide specifics.