Expand / Collapse search
Opinion

Brandi Kruse: What we can learn from the legacy of Senator Slade Gorton

By
Published 
Commentary: The Divide
Q13 FOX

Brandi Kruse talks what we can learn from the legacy of Senator Slade Gorton

Each week on “The Divide”, Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues that divide us. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics. This week's topic covers the lessons we can all learn from the legacy of Senator Slade Gorton.

SEATTLE - Each week on “The Divide” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues that divide us. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics. 

This week: The lesson we can all learn from the legacy of Senator Slade Gorton.   