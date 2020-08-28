Expand / Collapse search
Opinion

Brandi Kruse: Let Seattle's silence speak for itself

By
Published 
Commentary: The Divide
Q13 FOX

Brandi Kruse let Seattle’s silence speak for itself

Each week on “The Divide” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues that divide us. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.&nbsp;This week she talks about the time to stop expecting Seattle leaders to speak up. &nbsp; &nbsp;

SEATTLE - Each week on “The Divide” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues that divide us. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics. 

This week: It's time we all stop expecting Seattle leaders to speak up.    