4 days after storm, large swath of Panhandle suffering
The death toll from Michael's destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, with just one confirmed death so far in this Florida Panhandle town of about 1,000 people that took a direct hit from the hurricane and its 155 mph winds last week.
Florida officials fear Michael's death toll will rise
Search and rescue personnel are continuing to comb through the ruins of a small Florida Panhandle community destroyed by Hurricane Michael, which has left hundreds thousands without power and without easy access to supplies.
Take a peek inside Hurricane Michael’s eyewall as it made landfall
Video shows a meteorologist and the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters flying straight through the eyewall of Hurricane Michael as it was making landfall along the Florida Panhandle.
Hurricane Michael now 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 storm hours before landfall
Michael intensified from a Category 3 storm early Wednesday, hours before its expected landfall in the afternoon.
Hurricane Michael is gaining strength; could become a Category 4 storm
Fast and furious Hurricane Michael barreled toward the Florida Panhandle late Tuesday night with 125 mph winds and a potentially catastrophic storm surge of 13 feet, giving tens of thousands of people precious little time to board up and get out.
Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area
The death toll from Hurricane Florence climbed to at least 37, including two women who drowned when a sheriff's van taking them to a mental health facility was swept away.
Animals stranded by Hurricane Florence headed to Ohio
Elyria, Ohio - Animals stranded by Hurricane Florence are being rescued from catastrophic flooding in the Carolinas and evacuated to Northeast Ohio, according to WJW.Six dogs arrived over the weekend at the Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria, Ohio, just west of Cleveland.Volunteers were ready and waiting for the new arrivals and have been showering them with love, trying to make them feel as comfortable as possible.“The thing with animals, they don’t understand why people are leaving.
Washington based Soup Ladies bring warm meals to Florence first responders
BUCKLEY, WA - Even though Hurricane Florence affected communities all the way across the country in the Carolinas, people in Western Washington are still getting involved to help.Ginger Passarelli is the creator of the group The Soup Ladies, an organization that feeds first responders during emergencies and disasters.Friday, she was packing her bags preparing to fly across the country to Raleigh, North Carolina.Passerelli brings a one-item menu with her when she travels to locations in need of her service.“Because it’s easy, I’ve been making soup for years and years,” she said.Whether it’s hurricanes, tornadoes, fires or other disasters or emergencies, Passerelli makes soup to feed to first responders on the site of these locations.A job, that she says she has gotten too comfortable with over the years.“Unfortunately, we know what we’re doing, it’s hard there is a lot of broken hearts,” said Passerelli.It first started with local first responder groups and originations, but Passerelli says when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005 she realized there was a need for her services across the country.“If you see a need, and you have the ability to do something about it you should,” she said.Since then, Passerelli and her team of about 80 volunteers have fed first responders across the country.She says when Florence hit, she knew she would be traveling this weekend.“You don’t have to spend a lot of time thinking about if it’s right to do the right thing,” she said.Thousands of first responders will be risking their lives to save and protect people during the storm.
Life-threatening Hurricane Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge early Friday, ripping apart buildings and knocking out power to a half-million homes and businesses as it settled in for what could be a long and extraordinarily destructive drenching.More than 60 people had to be pulled from a collapsing motel at the height of the storm, and many more who defied evacuation orders held out hope of being rescued.
Anheuser-Busch breweries to produce emergency canned water
FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Anheuser-Busch's brewery in Fort Collins has become the company's second facility that can produce cans of drinking water for those affected by natural disasters and other emergencies, according to KDVR.The Fort Collins brewery joins Anheuser-Busch's facility in Cartersville, Georgia, that will produce emergency drinking water.The announcement was made Wednesday as Hurricane Florence appears poised to strike the East Coast.Anheuser-Busch says its emergency relief program has provided more than 79 million cans of water since 1988.
Time's nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Time is running short to get out of the way of Hurricane Florence, a monster of a storm that has a region of more than 10 million people in its potentially devastating sights as it zeroes in on the Southeastern coast.Forecasters said wind speeds have dropped from a high of 140 mph to 110 mph, reducing it from a Category 4 storm to a Category 2, and additional fluctuations and weakening were likely as it swirled toward land.
Local hurricane relief efforts underway in preparation for Hurricane Florence
FIFE, Wash. -- As Hurrricane Florence barrels towards the East Coast, some local organizations are doing what they can to help with relief efforts.Groups like Bloodworks Northwest and World Vision USA are sending as much as they can to hurricane evacuees.
Florence's quiet potential disaster: Hog manure
Manure lagoons are about as pleasant as they sound—vast open-air ponds of manure located next to the many hog farms near the North Carolina coast.
Army officer who just moved from JBLM describes conditions in N.C. as hurricane approaches
ore than 1 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are facing a choice -- stay home and take their chances with Hurricane Florence or drive inland.
Blood donors needed as local blood bank sends supplies to East Coast ahead of Florence
SEATTLE -- As Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast, Bloodworks Northwest has sent an emergency shipment of 34 blood components to hospitals in North Carolina and Virginia to help these coastal areas prepare for the potentially devastating impact of the hurricane.That leaves the local blood bank with a critically low inventory of type O and several other blood types and platelets that about 100 regional hospitals depend on for both emergencies and common surgeries, according to a news release from Bloodworks.“While our primary mission supports local patients, when catastrophes happen we do whatever we can to help, even when local supplies are as tight as they’ve been in recent weeks,” said Dr.
Florence strengthens to dangerous Category 4 hurricane, takes aim at Carolinas
As Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast of the United States, the governors of North and South Carolina have issued mandatory evacuation orders affecting tens of thousands of residents in coastal areas.
Snohomish PUD workers heading to help with Hurricane Irma relief
Workers from Snohomish County P.U.D. left Sunday morning to help with hurricane relief in Florida and Georgia.
6 dead in Florida nursing home left with no A/C after Irma
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Six patients at a sweltering Hollywood nursing home died in Hurricane Irma's aftermath, authorities said Wednesday, as people confronted a multitude of new hazards in the storm's wake, including oppressive heat, brush-clearing accidents and lethal fumes from generators.Hollywood Police Chief Tom Sanchez said investigators believe the deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills were heat-related, and added: "The building has been sealed off and we are conducting a criminal investigation." He did not elaborate.Three patients were found dead at the nursing home early Wednesday, and three more died at the hospital after a total of more than 100 were evacuated, authorities said.The air conditioning was out, but Sanchez said it remained under investigation whether power was entirely cut.
Weakened Irma lashes much of Florida; full impact unknown
Hurricane Irma gave Florida a coast-to-coast pummeling with winds up to 130 mph Sunday, swamping homes and boats, knocking out power to millions and toppling massive construction cranes over the Miami skyline.
Dozens arrested for looting, breaking curfew as Irma bashes Florida
Police in Florida have arrested nine people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.