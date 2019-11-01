FUGITIVE CAPTURED May 1, 2019 --The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force says one of its Top 10 fugitives, Claude Henry, was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday.FUGITIVE WANTED IN KING COUNTY February 3, 2019 --The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force and King County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find convicted felon, Claude Henry.He is one of the task force's Top 10 fugitives to find and is described as 'reckless' and 'armed and dangerous.' "He's our top priority, because he's shown and demonstrated ability to inflict violence and cause mayhem on the community and our goal is to track him down and do what the community expects us to do and that's keep them safe," said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green. "Our goal is simple.

May 2, 2019