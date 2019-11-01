CAPTURED: Renton Police arrest 'Washington's Most Wanted' fugitive for armed robbery at transit center

CAPTURED: Renton Police arrest 'Washington's Most Wanted' fugitive for armed robbery at transit center

FUGITIVE CAPTURED December 14, 2019 --Convicted felon, Samuel Holmes, was arrested by Renton Police on Sunday for an armed robbery at a transit center on Burnett St.He was booked into the King County Jail for 1st Degree Robbery and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm -- and for his Domestic Violence Telephone Harassment warrant we featured him on Washington's Most Wanted for in November.Renton Police say Holmes robbed three men at gunpoint early Sunday morning, stealing their backpacks.

Tyrell Freeman: Help hunt U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN KING COUNTY --Tyrell Freeman has been named to the U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives list.Freeman is charged with Assault 1st Degree after King County Sheriff's deputies say he punched a victim so hard on a basketball court that the man had to have five stitches in his jaw, had a broken tooth, a concussion and was knocked unconscious.Freeman is also charged with Assault 2nd Degree after deputies say he threatened his girlfriend's friend in Federal Way with a handgun.He has prior convictions for Drive-by Shooting, Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.As a convicted felon, he is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

U.S. Marshals Task Force catching, searching for sex offenders wanted in Pierce and Snohomish county

SEATTLE -- The U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has been conducting operations to help local law enforcement agencies in Pierce and Snohomish county conduct compliance checks on 60 convicted sex offenders to verify their addresses. "We found out some people were living where they supposed to be staying and others were not," said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green.Deputies arrested 4 sex offenders and two others with outstanding warrants.

CAPTURED: Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Las Vegas

FUGITIVE CAPTURED May 1, 2019 --The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force says one of its Top 10 fugitives, Claude Henry, was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday.FUGITIVE WANTED IN KING COUNTY February 3, 2019 --The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force and King County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find convicted felon, Claude Henry.He is one of the task force's Top 10 fugitives to find and is described as 'reckless' and 'armed and dangerous.' "He's our top priority, because he's shown and demonstrated ability to inflict violence and cause mayhem on the community and our goal is to track him down and do what the community expects us to do and that's keep them safe," said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green. "Our goal is simple.

Ricky Jackson: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect on U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force top ten most wanted list

WANTED IN SEATTLE --October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month -- putting a spotlight on the fight against suspects like Ricky Jackson -- accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend in the face.He's considered 'armed and dangerous' and  one of the U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force top ten most wanted.Seattle Police say the victim called 911 on August 5th after Jackson approached her on the street at a hot dog stand in Capitol Hill, lifted his shirt and showed her a gun before threatening to knock her down and shoot her in the face.

CAPTURED: Pierce County 'Operation Net Nanny' suspect in custody

PIERCE COUNTY -- The U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force says Jaquail Roberson was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday, August 29th.Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist has charged the 29-year-old with Attempted Rape of a Child-2nd Degree, Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes and Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle.In late July, the Washington State Patrol's Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force conducted an undercover 'Operation Net Nanny' in rural Pierce County to target child sex predators.

CAPTURED: WMW tips help Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force arrest shooting suspect

FUGITIVE CAPTURED May 8, 2018 --One of the U.S. Marshals Western District of Washington Top Ten Most Wanted is behind bars, thanks to Washington’s Most Wanted Viewer tips.Karl Redmond was wanted in King County after Federal Way Police say he fired a gun at a neighbor in anger and violated a domestic violence no contact order.The task force, including King County Sheriff's detectives arrested him on Tuesday in Federal Way. "I would like to thank the viewers for bringing justice, for helping us bring justice home,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green. “This individual, Mr.

WMW helping hunt U.S. Marshals top ten fugitives in Western Washington

SEATTLE -- Since it started in 2010, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has arrested more 14,000 fugitives and some of those were captured thanks to tips from Washington’s Most Wanted viewers.Now, the Marshals have identified their top ten most wanted suspects in Western Washington.