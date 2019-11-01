CAPTURED: Renton Police arrest 'Washington's Most Wanted' fugitive for armed robbery at transit center
FUGITIVE CAPTURED December 14, 2019 --Convicted felon, Samuel Holmes, was arrested by Renton Police on Sunday for an armed robbery at a transit center on Burnett St.He was booked into the King County Jail for 1st Degree Robbery and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm -- and for his Domestic Violence Telephone Harassment warrant we featured him on Washington's Most Wanted for in November.Renton Police say Holmes robbed three men at gunpoint early Sunday morning, stealing their backpacks.
CAPTURED: Fife murder suspect who was arrested in Louisiana -- back in Pierce County, held on $2 million bail
CAPTURE UPDATE December 13, 2019 --Shawn Cooke, pleaded 'not guilty' to charges of 1st Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Murder in Pierce County on Friday.He was transported from Louisiana and booked into the Pierce County Jail on Thursday.Cooke is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Cameron Wilson on May 13th.He was arrested in a suburb of New Orleans in October.
Tyrell Freeman: Help hunt U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive
WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN KING COUNTY --Tyrell Freeman has been named to the U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives list.Freeman is charged with Assault 1st Degree after King County Sheriff's deputies say he punched a victim so hard on a basketball court that the man had to have five stitches in his jaw, had a broken tooth, a concussion and was knocked unconscious.Freeman is also charged with Assault 2nd Degree after deputies say he threatened his girlfriend's friend in Federal Way with a handgun.He has prior convictions for Drive-by Shooting, Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.As a convicted felon, he is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.
U.S. Marshals Task Force catching, searching for sex offenders wanted in Pierce and Snohomish county
SEATTLE -- The U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has been conducting operations to help local law enforcement agencies in Pierce and Snohomish county conduct compliance checks on 60 convicted sex offenders to verify their addresses. "We found out some people were living where they supposed to be staying and others were not," said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green.Deputies arrested 4 sex offenders and two others with outstanding warrants.
CAPTURED: Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Las Vegas
FUGITIVE CAPTURED May 1, 2019 --The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force says one of its Top 10 fugitives, Claude Henry, was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday.FUGITIVE WANTED IN KING COUNTY February 3, 2019 --The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force and King County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find convicted felon, Claude Henry.He is one of the task force's Top 10 fugitives to find and is described as 'reckless' and 'armed and dangerous.' "He's our top priority, because he's shown and demonstrated ability to inflict violence and cause mayhem on the community and our goal is to track him down and do what the community expects us to do and that's keep them safe," said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green. "Our goal is simple.
James Mayers: U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force searching for suspected drug ring fugitive
WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN SEATTLE --If you know where the U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force can find 39-year-old James L.
Ricky Jackson: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect on U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force top ten most wanted list
WANTED IN SEATTLE --October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month -- putting a spotlight on the fight against suspects like Ricky Jackson -- accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend in the face.He's considered 'armed and dangerous' and one of the U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force top ten most wanted.Seattle Police say the victim called 911 on August 5th after Jackson approached her on the street at a hot dog stand in Capitol Hill, lifted his shirt and showed her a gun before threatening to knock her down and shoot her in the face.
CAPTURED: Pierce County 'Operation Net Nanny' suspect in custody
PIERCE COUNTY -- The U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force says Jaquail Roberson was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday, August 29th.Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist has charged the 29-year-old with Attempted Rape of a Child-2nd Degree, Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes and Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle.In late July, the Washington State Patrol's Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force conducted an undercover 'Operation Net Nanny' in rural Pierce County to target child sex predators.
CAPTURED: Pierce County fugitive acted tough until he started crying for a Band-Aid, say police
KENT, Wash. -- Tuesday morning, Kent Police received a 911 call about a domestic verbal dispute involving Washington's Most Wanted fugitive Kerry Toniago Edwards Jr.
CAPTURED: Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive arrested near CenturyLink field
CAPTURED -- June 26, 2018The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force, Seattle Police Gang Unit, The FBI Seattle Safe Streets Task Force and Seattle Police K-9 Unit arrested Shaun Fuhr today.
CAPTURED: U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests accused child molester at Tacoma Costco
CAPTURED --June 22, 2018The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force arrested Douglas Cronn today.
Gilbert Greenwood: Pierce County child rape suspect arrested in Cambodia
CAPTURED-- June 1, 2018The U.S. Marshals confirm accused child rapist Gilbert Greenwood who has been on the run since he was charged in 2013 with 4 counts of Rape of a Child in the 1st degree in Pierce County has been caught in Cambodia.
CAPTURED: WMW tips help Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force arrest shooting suspect
FUGITIVE CAPTURED May 8, 2018 --One of the U.S. Marshals Western District of Washington Top Ten Most Wanted is behind bars, thanks to Washington’s Most Wanted Viewer tips.Karl Redmond was wanted in King County after Federal Way Police say he fired a gun at a neighbor in anger and violated a domestic violence no contact order.The task force, including King County Sheriff's detectives arrested him on Tuesday in Federal Way. "I would like to thank the viewers for bringing justice, for helping us bring justice home,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green. “This individual, Mr.
CAPTURED: Samuel Conklin arrested by Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force
FUGITIVE CAPTURED April 12, 2018 --The Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force arrested 43-year-old Samuel Conklin in Olalla on Thursday.Deputies say he'd been hiding out in a trailer there.
CAPTURED: Federal Way Police arrest Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive James Wilmore
KING COUNTY -- The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force says Federal Way Police arrested James J.
WMW helping hunt U.S. Marshals top ten fugitives in Western Washington
SEATTLE -- Since it started in 2010, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has arrested more 14,000 fugitives and some of those were captured thanks to tips from Washington’s Most Wanted viewers.Now, the Marshals have identified their top ten most wanted suspects in Western Washington.
CAPTURED: Jason Smith-Brennan: Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force arrests work release escapee
Mountlake Terrace -- March 27, 2018Today, the U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force, arrested Jason Smith-Brennan, 41, in Mount Lake Terrace.
Lyle Ball: Convicted child rapist wanted in Clark County by U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force
WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN CLARK COUNTY -- The U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force continues to request help from the public to find convicted sex offender, Lyle Ball.The 67-year-old has a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
Jerry Denson: Convicted felon wanted for crash that killed mother is one of U.S. Marshals' top fugitives
WANTED BY WASHINGTON STATE PATROL --Booze and marijuana – it’s a deadly combination when you get behind the wheel -- just ask one grieving mother after her daughter was killed riding in the car with a driver accused of being impaired.