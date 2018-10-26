Police reveal extortion plot tied to killing of Utah track star
University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy revealed new information Thursday about the death of Pullman native Lauren McCluskey, including details of a sexual extortion/blackmail plot against her.
You may not have to pay alimony if your ex shacks up with someone else, Utah court rules
If your ex shacks up with someone else, you may not have to pay alimony anymore, the Utah Court of Appeals has ruled.
Mysterious, foul odor has city telling residents if they 'smell something, say something'
A mysterious odor is plaguing neighborhoods in West Valley City, Utah. "It’s terrible. It’s gross. I can’t even describe it," Ronda Britton said.
Man cited after cat-throwing video surfaces on social media
The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office has cited a 21-year-old with cruelty to animals after a video surfaced on social media of the man apparently throwing a cat from a driveway.
Homeless man saves abandoned pup, gets unexpected surprise
A homeless man is being hailed as a hero for selflessly saving a dog abandoned in Salt Lake City. Now his good deed has sparked a community effort to give him a huge thank you in a way he wasn't expecting.
'I just have to go with it': Utah mother stays positive after quadruple amputation
A Utah woman is in the hospital recovering after having both of her arms and legs amputated. Tiffany King has a condition that required her to take a medication weakening her immune system.
Hundreds of birds fall out of the sky in Utah
Residents in Draper, Utah are confused after more than 200 birds fell from the sky onto the street Monday.
New Utah lawmaker shaves city's logo into her hair
Councilwoman Tali Bruce showed off a new haircut - with the city's logo shaved into her hair - after taking the oath of office in Cottonwood Heights Tuesday. “Politician in the front, party in the back."
Teen pleads guilty to raping, murdering 12-year-old girl
An 18-year-old who was charged with sexually assaulting and murdering a 12-year-old girl in 2015 pleaded guilty in both juvenile and adult court Monday.
Homeowner chases burglar, sprays him with bear mace
A Utah homeowner chased after a criminal, spraying him with bear mace, and keeping him on his porch until police arrived.
Trump to scale back 2 national monuments in trip to Utah
President Donald Trump plans to scale back two sprawling national monuments in Utah, responding to what he has condemned as a "massive federal land grab" and an important move for "state's rights."
Man in bathrobe fights thief, recovers stolen items
A Utah man wearing only his bathrobe tackled a thief who was rifling through possessions in his car.
Utah college student asks English professor for help in asking girl out
A Salt Lake Community College student used material from his English class in order to score a date and go viral on Twitter at the same time.
'It's been so horrible': Crematory sends grieving Utah family wrong remains
Kim Goodsell said that after her brother died she made arrangements to have his remains shipped from Stockton, California. But the remains that arrived bore a stranger's name.
3-year-old accidentally shot as gun was being 'passed around' during party
Police in Utah are investigating after a 3-year-old and his father were accidentally shot after a 27-year-old guest passed around a handgun he did not think was loaded.
Utah couple charged with murder in death of 13-day-old baby
A Utah mother was arrested in Georgia Sunday after she and her boyfriend were charged with murder and child abuse in the death of a 13-day-old baby.
Strange lights spotted in sky above Salt Lake City
Strange lights spotted above Salt Lake City Saturday night appear to have been part of the pregame festivities for Utah's game vs San Jose State at Rice-Eccles Stadium.