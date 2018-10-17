Border agent killed in Southwest Texas

Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend area for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.

Texas church opens for first time since shooting

A line of about 85 people snaked from the entrance of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and curved around the block as the house of worship opened its doors to the public at 5 p.m. for the first time since a deadly shooting last Sunday.

Texas gunman had history of domestic violence, sent hostile texts before attack

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church had a history of domestic violence and sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of First Baptist, before the attack in which he fired at least 450 rounds at helpless worshippers, authorities said Monday.A day after the deadliest mass shooting in state history, the military acknowledged that it did not submit the shooter's criminal history to the FBI, as required by the Pentagon.

2 men in truck chase down Texas church shooter: 'Let's go'

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas -- Johnnie Langendorff says he was driving to Sutherland Springs to pick up his girlfriend when a barefooted man who'd been exchanging gunfire with the suspect in a deadly Texas church shooting jumped in his truck.Langendorff told The Associated Press on Monday: "He jumped in my truck and said, 'He just shot up the church, we need to go get him.' And I said 'Let's go.'"Officials say 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday.The 27-year-old Langendorrf, who is from Seguin, says he and the unidentified armed resident chased Kelley's vehicle at speeds approaching 90 mph, before he crashed.Langendorff said the unidentified armed resident approached the vehicle with his gun drawn, but Kelley didn't move.Police found Kelley dead.

Ages of Texas victims ranged from 5 to 72

Authorities say a gunman walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, killing 26 people and wounding at least 10 others.