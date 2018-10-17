Texas Starbucks barista attacked after asking customer to wear mask
A Starbucks barista in Texas was attacked after asking a customer to wear a face mask, Midland officials say.
Man made off with 5 cases of Bud Light in 'textbook' beer theft, police say
Police are looking for a wide-eyed suspect they say was caught on camera running out of a Texas store with a massive quantity of Bud Light.
Texas mom chases down teen son who took her new BMW, spanks him with belt
A Texas 14-year-old stole his mom's brand new BMW and his sister filmed the whole thing.
Man killed by 'brain-eating amoeba' after swimming in Texas wave pool
A 29-year-old New Jersey man who visited a Texas surf resort in September died after contracting what is commonly known as a "brain-eating amoeba."
Home daycare owner tied kids to car seats and left them in dark rooms for hours, police say
Disturbing details are emerging in the arrest of a Texas home daycare owner accused of abusing the babies and toddlers she cared for.
Texas officer arrested after she went to wrong apartment and killed man thinking he was an intruder
A white Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter charge in the off-duty shooting of a black neighbor whose apartment she says she mistook for her own.
At least 5 dead as SUV being chased by border patrol crashes in South Texas
At least five people were killed and several others hurt Sunday as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.
Police: woman confesses to killing her husband because he beat their cat
Dallas police say a 47-year-old woman has told detectives she shot and killed her husband because he had been beating the family cat.
New church breaks ground in Texas town after massacre
A new church has broken ground in the Texas town of Sutherland Springs six months after a gunman killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service.
Girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico after TV viewer calls in tip
A 9-year-old Texas girl who has been missing since 2016 was found safe in New Mexico after a tip from a "Live PD" viewer.
Nearly 400 cold-stunned turtles in Texas released into Gulf
Nearly 400 sea turtles found stunned by recent frigid weather along the Texas coast have been returned to the Gulf of Mexico near Corpus Christi.
7-year-old's heartbreaking letter to Santa inspires flood of donations
A 7-year-old Texas girl's Christmas wish list has hundreds of people donating after her first-grade teacher shared her humble requests on Facebook.
Border agent killed in Southwest Texas
Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend area for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.
Texas church opens for first time since shooting
A line of about 85 people snaked from the entrance of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and curved around the block as the house of worship opened its doors to the public at 5 p.m. for the first time since a deadly shooting last Sunday.
Texas church where massacre occurred to be demolished
The pastor of a small-town Texas church that was the site of a massacre plans to demolish the building.
Texas massacre is seized on by both sides in gun debate
Gun-rights supporters have seized on the Texas church massacre as proof of the well-worn saying that the best answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.
Texas gunman had history of domestic violence, sent hostile texts before attack
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church had a history of domestic violence and sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of First Baptist, before the attack in which he fired at least 450 rounds at helpless worshippers, authorities said Monday.A day after the deadliest mass shooting in state history, the military acknowledged that it did not submit the shooter's criminal history to the FBI, as required by the Pentagon.
2 men in truck chase down Texas church shooter: 'Let's go'
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas -- Johnnie Langendorff says he was driving to Sutherland Springs to pick up his girlfriend when a barefooted man who'd been exchanging gunfire with the suspect in a deadly Texas church shooting jumped in his truck.Langendorff told The Associated Press on Monday: "He jumped in my truck and said, 'He just shot up the church, we need to go get him.' And I said 'Let's go.'"Officials say 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday.The 27-year-old Langendorrf, who is from Seguin, says he and the unidentified armed resident chased Kelley's vehicle at speeds approaching 90 mph, before he crashed.Langendorff said the unidentified armed resident approached the vehicle with his gun drawn, but Kelley didn't move.Police found Kelley dead.
Ages of Texas victims ranged from 5 to 72
Authorities say a gunman walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, killing 26 people and wounding at least 10 others.