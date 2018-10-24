Heat, virus no deterrent for Trump fans camped outside Tulsa arena
TULSA, Okla. - Rick Frazier drove more than 750 miles from Ohio to Tulsa to be one of the first campers in line for President Donald Trump's first rally in months, undeterred by a days-long wait in searing heat, the growing risk of the coronavirus or a lukewarm reception from local officials.
Don’t ask Tulsa’s mayor about Trump rally plans
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a delight. It would showcase the city on an international stage and draw revenue for local businesses that have been shuttered for months amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Oklahoma father of 2 children found dead inside hot truck released from jail after new video surfaces
TULSA, Okla. - An Oklahoma Father who was previously held on $750,000 bond after his two young children were found dead inside a hot truck was released on a personal recognizance bond after video footage showed evidence that his two children got into the car themselves and “tragically never got out,” according to the Tulsa District Attorney’s Office.
Woman says ‘gold diggin’ dog escapes to McDonald's, pretends to be a hungry stray
Princess' owner, Betsy Reyes, described the pup as "gold diggin" because she keeps leaving her home to beg for food at a nearby McDonald's.
Sonic Cherry Limeade coupon leads deputies to suspected burglar
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department says a chip-style coupon led to officials finding thousands of dollars in stolen property.
Man pleads guilty in elaborate cancer scam after fiancee turns him in to police
An Oklahoma man who pretended to have cancer and orchestrated an elaborate fundraising scheme has pleaded guilty and paid restitution to his victims.
Body cam video shows ‘house of horrors’ men were lured to through Grindr app
Police in Oklahoma City say multiple victims thought they were meeting up with someone through a gay dating app when they were held against their will and robbed.
Thirsty thief breaks into home for a bottle of water
A man is facing felony charges after he was caught allegedly breaking down someone’s door to steal a water bottle.
Nurse in trouble over offensive Native American joke on Snapchat
A weekend Snapchat post is causing a firestorm on social media. A nurse working a tribal softball game snapped a private photo of herself allegedly calling the players “fat Natives” and many people took their concerns to social media.
Four arrested after 15-year-old found living with barn animals, eating twigs and grass
Four people face charges after a severely malnourished Oklahoma teenager was found living in a barn with farm animals, subsisting on sticks, leaves and grass, according to officials.
Crib stops stray bullet from hitting sleeping baby
A mother's worst nightmare almost came true after a stray bullet hit her 18-month-old son's crib inside their Oklahoma home.
Dozens of teachers marching from Tulsa to Oklahoma State Capitol: 'I’m determined. I will make it'
60 teachers are still making the trek on day two of a 100-mile march from Tulsa to the Capitol to support the teacher walkout.
Toddler saves family from house fire as her own clothes burn
A 2-year-old alerted her family of a fire in their home when she was in flames. Although she was burning, she helped save everyone in the Oklahoma home.
Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to raping 13-year-old sentenced to 15 years probation
An Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to brutally raping a 13-year-old girl at a church camp was sentenced to 15 years probation.
Sheriff: 5 workers presumed dead in Oklahoma rig explosion
Gas rig workers missing after fiery explosion in Oklahoma are presumed dead, authorities said Tuesday, and the search for the men has turned to a recovery mission.
Family returns home to find their furniture, belongings in dumpsters
An Oklahoma woman says she couldn't believe it when she returned home last week to find all of her family's belongings, including furniture, in a dumpster.
'He was asking if he was going to die.' Young boy suffers graphic injury in bounce house
An Oklahoma family wants warn others about a graphic injury their 5-year-old boy suffered while he was playing in a bounce house game.
Oklahoma mom arrested for child neglect after feces, urine stains found 'all over the home'
Authorities say the home in rural southeast Oklahoma City stood out from the rest of the neighborhood.
Teen accused of killing 10-year-old, injuring 8-year-old with crossbow after 'disagreement'
Investigators took a 13-year-old boy into custody after he allegedly fired a crossbow arrow that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured the victim's younger brother.
Body found in Oklahoma Walmart 3 days after woman entered store
Police in one Oklahoma community are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in the bathroom of a grocery store.