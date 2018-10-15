Freak hammock accident kills Ohio sisters, 14 and 12
A 14-year-old Ohio girl and her younger sister were crushed to death by falling bricks as they were lying in a backyard hammock, according to reports.
Protesters seize on death of Ohio woman, 22, despite questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Protesters have seized on the death of a recent college graduate in Ohio in their fight against excessive force by police, though how the woman died remains undetermined.Sarah Grossman, 22, of Dayton, died May 30 after participating in Columbus demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.
Visitors complain of mock rape at Ohio haunted house
Several employees at a haunted house in Ohio have been suspended after a couple complained they were subjected to a mock rape.
Driver spots cow – in back seat of pickup – enjoying ride down Ohio highway
Video of a cow cruising in the back seat of a truck traveling down an Ohio highway has gone viral.
Woman who stabbed, killed neighbor's dog as it attacked her thought she was 'going to die'
A woman working in her Ohio backyard Sunday evening just happened to be using a knife that would end up saving her life.
Police from Ohio to Florida searching for four missing children
Four abducted and endangered children may be on the way to Florida from Ohio, according to police in Lima, Ohio. The children range in ages from 8-to 13 years old.
Identical twins to marry another set of twins in Ohio city of Twinsburg
Brittany Deane and Josh Salyers and Briana Deane and Jeremy Salyers will be getting married this weekend at the Twins Day Festival, where they met last year.
Giant LeBron James banner in Cleveland comes down
The iconic Nike LeBron James banner will be an icon of Cleveland no more as it is being taken down Tuesday
Attorney charged after he 'forgot' girlfriend's 9-year-old son in hot car
An attorney who told officers he forgot his girlfriend's "quiet" son was in the car with him, has his own court date after a good Samaritan rescued the child from a car left under the blazing sun with the windows rolled up.
Video shows Cleveland bus driver berating 11-year-old for misbehaving
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has removed a bus driver from his route after viewing a video showing the driver yelling curse words and homophobic and racial slurs at an 11-year-old student.
Police say baby 'smelled like beer' when mom was pulled over for driving drunk
Police body cam video shows officers in Sandusky, Ohio finding a baby in serious danger, even though she was with her mother.
Teen trapped in van calls 911 before dying: ‘Tell my mom I love her’
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters is launching a comprehensive investigation to determine what exactly went wrong that led to the death of a 16-year-old Seven Hills student in the school parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
Wildlife officials explain why raccoons in Ohio are acting like 'zombies'
Youngstown residents are speaking out about them after police received more than a dozen calls in the past few weeks regarding their strange behavior.
Teen vows to walk again after being paralyzed in snow-tubing accident
An Ohio teenager who was left paralyzed from the waist down in a snow-tubing accident in February vows that he will walk and run again.
'He's with his dad': Video shows police question mom day before boy found buried in yard
Police video shows the first time Cleveland investigators went to question a mother about her child, who was later found murdered and buried in the backyard.
Video captures the moment prisoner slips out of handcuffs, escapes Ohio police department
Police are searching for James Hlvasa, who slipped out of handcuffs in the Brooklyn Police Department and evaded police Sunday.
Video shows teen saving track coach having heart attack
Twinsburg Assistant Track Coach Chuck Glover goes by ‘Coach G’ at the school and to students. He now has a student to thank for saving his life.
Ohio school board member given four doses of Narcan after overdosing in front seat of SUV
Police say an Akron Public Schools board member was given four doses of Narcan after being found unconscious from an apparent overdose in the front seat of an SUV Thursday night.
Dog found 'frozen solid' on Ohio porch
A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home's porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.
‘Delivering white supremacy’: Pizzeria apologizes for delivery driver’s Confederate flag
A pizzeria has apologized after a photo of a delivery driver's truck with a Confederate flag on the back made the rounds on social media.