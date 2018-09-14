2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party
Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in an early Monday shooting in North Carolina’s largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles.
Family of man killed by Washington officer files $25M claim
SEATTLE (AP) — The family of a North Carolina man killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Washington state filed a $28 million wrongful-death claim.
Hurricane Florence roars ashore in North Carolina
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville, North Carolina early Friday morning.https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1040565494179405824The Miami-based center says the center of the eye moved ashore with top sustained winds of 90 mph, making Florence a Category 1 hurricane in terms of wind intensity.Coastal and river communities on the north side of Florence are getting the worst of the flooding as the hurricane swirls onto land pushing a life-threatening storm surge.The barrier island of Emerald Isle is under water, with ocean waves rolling in over a six-foot storm surge and crashing into homes.Forecasters say ``it cannot be emphasized enough that the most serious hazard associated with slow-moving Florence is extremely heavy rainfall, which will cause disastrous flooding that will be spreading inland.''A North Carolina city says about 70 people have been rescued from a hotel whose structural integrity is being threatened by Hurricane Florence.The city of Jacksonville's statement says people have been moved to the city's public safety center as officials work to find a more permanent shelter.Officials found a basketball-sized hole in the hotel wall and other lie-threatening damage, with some cinder blocks crumbling and parts of the roof collapsing.None of the people rescued were injured.Another North Carolina city situated between two rivers says it has around 150 people waiting to be rescued from rising flood waters from Hurricane Florence.WXII-TV reports the city of New Bern said Friday that two out-of-state FEMA teams were working on swift-water rescues and more teams were on the way.
$2M worth of 'fentanyl' seized in bust turns out to be sugar, lab finds
Three people were arrested after deputies seized what was believed to be nearly 13 pounds of the deadly opioid fentanyl in a Wilmington, North Carolina drug raid.
Foxes are stealing newspapers and leaving them all over one man's backyard
It was a mystery. Newspapers started showing up behind James Eubanks' Winston-Salem home. On Tuesday morning there was only one, but there have been many more.
North Carolina dad buys billboard for son after school doesn't recognize him as valedictorian
A North Carolina father bought his recently-graduated son a billboard recognizing him as valedictorian even though the school refused to do so. Gary Allmon purchased the billboard for his son Josh on U.S. 264 in Wake County.
Pizza worker accused of putting rat poison in cheese
Customers at a North Carolina pizzeria may have dodged a close one last week. The News & Observer reports an employee at Fayetteville's Primo Pizza was arrested Wednesday and accused of mixing what cops believe was rat poison in with the shredded cheese.
$53 a day: N.C. teacher posts paycheck on Facebook to draw attention to teacher pay
In the post, Nick Cols said he has been teaching for 10 years and loves his job but is struggling because he only makes about $1,715 each month.
Cat walks 12 miles to get home to family – then they ask shelter to euthanize him
A little orange and white cat who was rejected by his family twice has found a happy ending after all.
‘You did not die in vain’: Mother hopes story of daughter’s overdose will save lives
The following poem is the work of Robert Frost, titled “Nothing Gold Can Stay.” The words which it contains came to define the life, and death, of 22-year-old Toria Stevens.
Doughnut eating champion arrested again after Dunkin' robbery
A robbery suspect who was caught after winning a doughnut eating contest in 2014 has been arrested again, this time for robbing a Dunkin' Donuts.
Couple arrested after 7 kids found in filthy home, 1 with maggots in diaper
A North Carolina couple have been charged with multiple counts of child abuse after seven children were found in a home with poor living conditions, according to police.
Video shows shark biting man at North Carolina beach
A man was bitten by a shark near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, according to multiple media reports.
3 injured in boat explosion after gas pumped into fishing rod holder
Three people were injured after a boat exploded while parked at a dock along the North Carolina coast.
Sisters traveling to see dying father kicked off plane
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two sisters say they were kicked off an Allegiant Air flight after authorities deemed them a threat, and it cost them the chance to see their dying father.It happened Monday as Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker of DeLand, Florida, were on the plane in Orlando, waiting to take off for North Carolina.Baker tells Orlando television station WKMG she got a text message that her father had just hours to live.Baker says she went to tell her sister, but a flight attendant told her to sit down.
Driver loses control, crashes through roof of North Carolina group home
The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. when an elderly woman drove through an intersection at a speed of 70 to 90 mph, according to Winston-Salem police.
North Carolina man reels in massive 112-pound catfish
A North Carolina man hooked a hulking 112-pound catfish, just 5 pounds shy of breaking a state record, according to WWAY.