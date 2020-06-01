Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death

Three months after plainclothes detectives serving a warrant busted into Breonna Taylor's Louisville, Kentucky, apartment and shot the 26-year-old Black woman to death, only one of the three officers who opened fire has lost his job. No one is facing criminal charges.

Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing a curfew in Louisville killed a man early Monday when they returned fire after someone in a large group fired at them first, the city’s police chief said.