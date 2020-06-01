Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death
Three months after plainclothes detectives serving a warrant busted into Breonna Taylor's Louisville, Kentucky, apartment and shot the 26-year-old Black woman to death, only one of the three officers who opened fire has lost his job. No one is facing criminal charges.
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.
Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing a curfew in Louisville killed a man early Monday when they returned fire after someone in a large group fired at them first, the city’s police chief said.