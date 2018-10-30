Woman marks 100th birthday after surviving COVID-19, beating cancer and living through WWII
A 100-year-old Indiana woman who has lived through World War II, survived cancer and successfully battled her way back from a bout of pneumonia last year, learned earlier this month that she’s also a survivor of COVID-19.
3 siblings fatally struck at Indiana school bus stop; 24-year-old driver arrested
Three young siblings were killed and another child was seriously injured when they were hit while boarding their school bus in Rochester Tuesday morning.
Two teachers found dead in suburban Indiana home
Authorities have identified two veteran teachers who were found dead in their Fishers, Indiana home on Wednesday.
Lioness kills father of her cubs at Indianapolis Zoo
The Indianapolis Zoo announced Friday a 10-year-old male lion died after being injured by a lioness.
Nearly euthanized pit bull gets second chance as K-9
A rural Indiana community has a new member of the police force – Jasper, a roughly 2-and-a-half-year-old pit bull, started this week as a narcotics canine.
Man arrested for dumping bag of flour onto 68-year-old grandmother at Walmart
A man has been arrested after he brazenly poured a bag of flour onto a 68-year-old woman at an Indiana Walmart on Wednesday.
Men allegedly robbed and murdered delivery driver, then went home to eat the pizza
Court documents reveal more about the violent final moments of an Indianapolis pizza delivery driver who was found shot to death Monday night.
Community says goodbye to 11-year-old girl with Harry Potter-themed funeral
Ryana Alexis Nix lost her fight with Leukemia last week, so family, friends, and complete strangers came together to say goodbye to the 11-year-old in a magical way.
A rare disease stole her vision. Thanks to technology, she can see again
An Indiana girl has a new outlook on life thanks to some groundbreaking technology. Twelve-year-old Kaylee Marks went blind over the past two years. A rare disease took her vision away, but technology is giving it back.
Yikes! Man captures 6-inch spider at work
An employee at Godfrey Marine encountered it while building a boat at work. Jacob Collins, who shared photos of the spider on Facebook, didn’t know what to think at first.
Convicted felon buys guns after passing background check, nearly kills landlord hours later
A convicted criminal with an extremely violent past was able to pass a federal background check by filling it with lies, then nearly killed his landlord.
Toddler shoots pregnant mother outside Indiana thrift store
A 3-year-old girl found her father's gun inside a parked car and managed to pull the trigger, accidentally firing a bullet into her pregnant mother, police said.
Over 70 pounds of marijuana discovered during Indiana traffic stop
That's what Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted after officers seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Greenfield, Indiana on Monday morning.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed
Vega Blossom said she went to Designer Desserts in Valparaiso on Saturday night because they were having a sale.
Video shows inmate escape jail by diving under closing garage door
An Indiana inmate who escaped custody by diving under a closing garage door on Monday has been caught, authorities said late Tuesday.
Drug laced with heavy-duty bug spray has zombie-like effects
First responders in Indianapolis say they are seeing a spike in the number of people overdosing on a street drug that is mixed with heavy-duty bug spray.
Suspected ‘one pot’ meth lab found in White Castle restaurant in Indiana, police say
Police found what they believe was a methamphetamine lab inside a White Castle restaurant in northwest Indiana Friday.
Police identify 'car wash bandit,' ask public to help find him
Police in Indiana say they have identified the man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from car wash auto-pay machines in multiple states over the last several months.
Indiana high school student accused of molesting 17 children
A high school student in southern Indiana is accused of molesting 17 children between the ages of 3 and 7.
Mom left kids in freezing car during 80-minute job interview at hospital, police say
Police say a mother left her two young kids alone in a freezing car for more than an hour outside a hospital in Indianapolis, where dangerously cold temperatures have gripped the city.