400 guns stolen from Tennessee found in Chicago suburb
One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another man after Illinois police discovered 400 stolen guns in the suspects' U-Haul.
Boy, 12, dies after passing out in middle school classroom
Police in the suburban Illinois city of Northlake are conducting a death investigation after a boy passed out in a middle school classroom and later died at the hospital.
Substitute teacher worked at school while facing attempted murder charge
Six months after Andres Rodriguez, 39, got his teaching job in Cicero, school officials say they found out the charges and placed him on administrative leave.
Illinois counties declare 'sanctuary' status for gun owners
Several rural Illinois counties have taken a stand for gun rights by co-opting a word that conservatives associate with a liberal policy to skirt the law: sanctuary.
Social worker faces 14 felony charges after patient says she made him her 'sex slave'
An Illinois social worker faces 14 felony charges after one of her patients said she treated him like a "sex slave."
Daycare teachers accused of giving toddlers melatonin-laced gummies
Three daycare teachers in Illinois are accused of distributing gummy bears containing melatonin to a class of 2-year-olds without authorization from their parents.
Video shows Indiana man kidnapping child in broad daylight: FBI
The FBI has released dramatic video of a child being kidnapped in broad daylight in Illinois.
Grandmother and granddaughter graduate from college together – with honors
Most grandparents hope to live long enough to see their grandchildren graduate college, but one got the unique chance to follow her granddaughter across the stage and pick up a diploma of her own.
Woman charged after using flamethrower to torch her own car, police say
Police arrested an Illinois woman accused of using a flamethrower to destroy her own car, then lying to officials about it.
Chicago man killed when truck intentionally rammed off road
A young Chicago father was killed when police say another driver intentionally rammed his truck early Sunday morning, forcing him off the road and into a tree.
Teen uses shirt as tourniquet to save 10-year-old sister's life after horrific crash
An Illinois mom said her 13-year-old son saved his 10-year-old sister’s life after the family was involved in a horrific car wreck a few weeks ago.
9 arrested after attack at Illinois Six Flags leaves family hospitalized
GURNEE, Ill. -- Suburban Illinois police are asking for witnesses to speak out after an attack at Six Flags left a family hospitalized.The Lake County News Sun reports three family members were attacked by a group of nine people – one adult and eight teens – Saturday night around 9 p.m. during Fright Fest.Gurnee police told The Lake County News Sun the attack happened “after members of the larger group apparently cut in line and were using foul language when the family exchanged words with them.”
Dog learns to bark in a whisper so he can play without waking neighbors
When Brian Gertler was playing with his 1-year-old dog Dudley he ran into a problem – his excited barking was waking people up when they played at night.
Hooters hiring male servers for its new 'Hoots' restaurant
Hooters is launching a new fast-casual restaurant concept named "Hoots" -- and it will feature both male and female servers.
4 questioned in 'sickening' Facebook Live video of man being tortured: Chicago police
Chicago police are questioning four people after video surfaced on social media showing the apparent torture of a young man with "mental health challenges," police said Wednesday.
Man accused of slitting 16-year-old's throat, leaving her in Illinois garage
A man suspected of killing a teenage girl on Christmas Eve and leaving her in the garage of a suburban Illinois home was denied bond Friday.
Cubs World Series gear helps homeless veterans get back on their feet
A Chicago printing company is helping veterans get back on their feet as they try to meet the high demand for Cubs World Series gear.
Firefighter stands for 1 minute for every firefighter who died on 9/11
On the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a firefighter in Illinois stood for one minute for every firefighter who lost their life that day. That's 5 hours and 43 minutes.