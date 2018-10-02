GURNEE, Ill. -- Suburban Illinois police are asking for witnesses to speak out after an attack at Six Flags left a family hospitalized.The Lake County News Sun reports three family members were attacked by a group of nine people – one adult and eight teens – Saturday night around 9 p.m. during Fright Fest.Gurnee police told The Lake County News Sun the attack happened “after members of the larger group apparently cut in line and were using foul language when the family exchanged words with them.”

