Grand jury indicts 3 suspects in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
A grand jury has returned indictments of the three suspects in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church
Rayshard Brooks will be laid to rest Tuesday following a private funeral service in Atlanta.
Atlanta police call out in protest; force says it’s managing
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s police department reassured residents Thursday that it can still protect the city even though officers are calling out to protest a member of the force being charged with murder for shooting a man in the back.
Prosecutors charge officers involved in deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta
The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided to file charges in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Atlanta mayor on Rayshard Brooks: 'I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force'
Atlanta police on Sunday quickly released body-camera and other footage that captured the shooting death of a black man by a white officer who was swiftly fired — moves that policing experts said could help defuse anti-racism protests that were reignited by the shooting.
Mayor has controversial plan for sex offenders on Halloween
Paroled sex offenders won't have the chance to encounter trick-or-treaters in Grovetown, Ga., this Halloween.
Parents say Little Caesars pizza left 2-year-old with second-degree burns
A Georgia couple says a trip to Little Caesars left their 2-year-old daughter screaming in pain after scalding-hot cheese and sauce fell onto the child's hand and leg Friday evening.
2-year-old battling leukemia gets surprise daddy-daughter dance in hospital room
A daddy-daughter duo is melting hearts all over the internet. Brett Thompson's wife posted this video of him surprising their 2-year-old daughter, Phoenix.
Teacher's final request: Backpacks full of school supplies for needy students at her funeral
An elementary school teacher in Georgia made one final request before she died earlier this month of cancer: Instead of flowers, she wanted school supplies for needy students.
Rabid bobcat attacks grandmother. She throttles it to death
DeDe Phillips walked out to her front yard in Hart County, Ga., around dinnertime intending to take a picture of a new bumper sticker on her truck, reports the Athens Banner-Herald and the Hartwell Sun. But her plans changed when she spied a bobcat.
Feds find $2M worth of meth hidden inside Disney dolls
Federal authorities say the meth, which was hidden inside wax Disney dolls, originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta.
Uber Eats driver accused of killing customer turns himself in
An Uber Eats driver suspected of shooting a customer to death Saturday night in Atlanta has turned himself in.
Amtrak train derails in Savannah
An Amtrak spokesman says three cars on a passenger train have derailed in Savannah, Georgia, but there were no injuries reported among the crew and 311 passengers aboard.Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says the Silver Meteor train No. 98 traveling from Miami to New York was backing slowly into the station about 10 p.m. Wednesday when two sleeper cars and a baggage car derailed.
Chick-fil-A opens on a Sunday to feed passengers stranded at Atlanta’s airport
Chick-fil-A is well-known for being closed on Sundays. But when a major power outage crippled Hartsfield-Jackson, the Atlanta-based fast food chain provided food for the thousands of stranded passengers.
'Stay strong': Dad's precious pep talk to baby at doctor's office goes viral
Video showing a dad giving his 2-month-old son a pep talk at the doctor's office has gone viral.
Georgia lieutenant violently subdues suicidal man armed with rifle (video)
A Georgia lieutenant took matters into his own hands, subduing a suicidal man armed with a rifle in an incident caught on dash cam video.