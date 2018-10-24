An Amtrak spokesman says three cars on a passenger train have derailed in Savannah, Georgia, but there were no injuries reported among the crew and 311 passengers aboard.Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says the Silver Meteor train No. 98 traveling from Miami to New York was backing slowly into the station about 10 p.m. Wednesday when two sleeper cars and a baggage car derailed.

January 4, 2018