Rabid bobcat attacks grandmother. She throttles it to death

Rabid bobcat attacks grandmother. She throttles it to death

DeDe Phillips walked out to her front yard in Hart County, Ga., around dinnertime intending to take a picture of a new bumper sticker on her truck, reports the Athens Banner-Herald and the Hartwell Sun. But her plans changed when she spied a bobcat.

Amtrak train derails in Savannah

Amtrak train derails in Savannah

An Amtrak spokesman says three cars on a passenger train have derailed in Savannah, Georgia, but there were no injuries reported among the crew and 311 passengers aboard.Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says the Silver Meteor train No. 98 traveling from Miami to New York was backing slowly into the station about 10 p.m. Wednesday when two sleeper cars and a baggage car derailed.