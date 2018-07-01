Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall
A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of $2.5 billion from military construction projects to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico, ruling it illegally sidestepped Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds.
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing Idaho kids
Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that’s drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.
Hero puppy protects owner from rattlesnake
A dog taking a walk in the desert in the Anthem area got a nasty surprise Friday morning when he was attacked by a rattlesnake.
Mom charged with murder after baby, 2-year-old found dead in car seats
An Arizona mother faces murder charges after authorities found her two children dead inside a car in Superior, Arizona, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
Newborn baby abandoned on changing table at Arizona airport
A newborn baby boy was left at a changing table at an Arizona airport, and authorities are now looking through security footage to try and find who left the child.
Grand Canyon zip lines to open in January
It's best known for the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon wall and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.
Child advocates urge back-seat alarms as 2 die in Arizona
A proposed law that would require carmakers to build alarms for back seats is being pushed by child advocates who say it will prevent kids from dying in hot cars.