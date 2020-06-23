NASCAR releases image of noose found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage after FBI found no criminality
NASCAR released on Thursday an image of the noose that was discovered in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage on June 21.
Rope found hanging in Wallace’s garage was coincidence
NASCAR stood by its decision to alert federal authorities to a rope that resembled a noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, even after the investigation determined it had been there since at least last October.