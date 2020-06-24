Seattle Aquarium reopens with new safety measures
The aquarium on downtown Seattle's iconic waterfront can operate at 15 percent capacity.
Healthy Living: Medication Shortage
The FDA just announced a shortage in the popular antidepressant, Zoloft. Dr. Jim Polo the Behavioral Health Medical Director with Regence says this is likely because of an increase in demand during this Pandemic.
Healthy Living: Increased demand for antidepressants causing shortage
The FDA just announced a shortage in the popular antidepressant, Zoloft. Dr. Jim Polo the Behavioral Health Medical Director with Regence says this is likely because of an increase in demand during this Pandemic.
Tulalip's Boom City fireworks market is open, with restrictions
An iconic tribal fireworks market that draws in thousands from across the state every year, is back on.
'Shark Tank' star loses nearly $400K in scam
'Shark Tank' star loses nearly $400K in scam
State senator accused of making insensitive remark
State senator accused of making insensitive remark
Meet Cash, Lime Light Pet Project
Meet Cash, Lime Light Pet Project
Healthy Living: Getting Better Sleep At Night
Ali Bradley shows how poor sleeping habits can affect your health, job, and relationships. She shows you steps on how to encourage good sleeping habits even.
Check out the Dirtfish Rally School
Check out the Dirtfish Rally School
All Local in Port Orchard with Travis Mayfield, Pt.1
All Local in Port Orchard with Travis Mayfield, Pt.1
All Local in Port Orchard: Meet Debbie Macomber, local author.
All Local in Port Orchard: Meet Debbie Macomber, local author.
Ellen goes inside the Georgetown Morgue Haunted House in Seattle
Ellen goes inside the Georgetown Morgue Haunted House in Seattle
Check out the Georgetown Morgue haunted house in Seattle
Check out the Georgetown Morgue haunted house in Seattle
All Local in Port Orchard with Travis Mayfield, Pt. 2
All Local in Port Orchard with Travis Mayfield, Pt. 2
All Local in Port Orchard: Meet Debbie Macomber, Pt 2.
All Local in Port Orchard: Meet Debbie Macomber, Pt 2.
Visit the Georgetown Morgue Haunted House in Seattle
Visit the Georgetown Morgue Haunted House in Seattle
Unemployment at 50-year low
Unemployment at 50-year low
All Local in Port Orchard: Meet Debbie Macomber, Pt. 3
All Local in Port Orchard Meet Debbie Macomber, Pt. 3
Commentary: Bothsidesism?
Commentary: Bothsidesism?
Meet Willie, the Pet of the Week
Meet Willie, the Pet of the Week